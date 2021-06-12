Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of JEMD opened at $8.26 on Friday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $8.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.13.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.