Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NQP stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
