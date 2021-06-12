Oak Ridge Investments LLC Takes $291,000 Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,397 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $385,769.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,220 shares of company stock worth $3,449,325. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $192.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

