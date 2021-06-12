Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 20,705 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 25.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,705 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,248,000 after buying an additional 186,813 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 106,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 46,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.91.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

