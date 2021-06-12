Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 4,571 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Bank of America by 9.6% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 68,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 26.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 50,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 232,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 281,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 773,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

BAC stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.