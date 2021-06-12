Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 653 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FedEx by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after buying an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $296.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $127.29 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.92.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.92.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

