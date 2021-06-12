Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Short Interest Update

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 206.3% from the May 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CPWR remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03. Ocean Thermal Energy has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.09.
Ocean Thermal Energy Company Profile
Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.