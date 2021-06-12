Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

OPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.31. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.41.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

