Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ORAN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68.
About Orange
Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
