Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ORAN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Orange by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 147,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Orange by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Orange by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Orange by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

