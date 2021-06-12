OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSIS. Roth Capital boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,091,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.21. The company had a trading volume of 93,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,788. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.78.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

