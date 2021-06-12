Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Boosted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 126.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,011 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.54 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $81.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.07.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

