Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

OVV stock opened at C$38.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$9.07 and a twelve month high of C$38.63.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Ovintiv to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.38.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.