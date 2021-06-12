OWNDATA Price Down 32.2% Over Last Week (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $562,191.81 and approximately $25.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00146729 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001809 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.22 or 0.00711414 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

