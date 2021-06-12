Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $106.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.49. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

