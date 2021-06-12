Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

OTCMKTS OXINF opened at $29.95 on Friday. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

