PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $618.00

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 618 ($8.07) and last traded at GBX 613.50 ($8.02), with a volume of 10084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 614.50 ($8.03).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PageGroup from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PageGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 455 ($5.94).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -333.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 569.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75.

In other PageGroup news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 50,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.22), for a total value of £239,946.84 ($313,492.08).

PageGroup Company Profile (LON:PAGE)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

