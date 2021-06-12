Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $31.17 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $31,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,135,000 after purchasing an additional 361,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,763,000 after buying an additional 39,176 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after buying an additional 140,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 12,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on B. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of B opened at $54.69 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

