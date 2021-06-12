Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $41.42 Million Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,533 shares during the period. Ingevity makes up about 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 1.37% of Ingevity worth $41,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

