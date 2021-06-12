Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $42.11 Million Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,206 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,154 shares during the quarter. IDACORP makes up about 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.83% of IDACORP worth $42,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in IDACORP by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in IDACORP by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDA. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NYSE:IDA opened at $100.89 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.50.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

