Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,960 shares during the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions comprises about 1.4% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.17% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $58,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

EBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

