Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,329 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.50% of Stride worth $18,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Stride by 107.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stride by 14.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Stride by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth $35,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,121,346.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,286 shares of company stock worth $6,432,062. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $30.44. 640,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,935. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.59. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

