Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $21,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. 4,925,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,821. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.81. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.77.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

