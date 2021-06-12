Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 238,130 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 36.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 886,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 238,130 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $27,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,905.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,239,597 shares of company stock worth $39,388,019. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

