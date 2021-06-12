Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 123,643 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,643 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.24% of The Buckle worth $24,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Buckle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The Buckle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Buckle by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Buckle stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.95. 616,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,803. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $46.72.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other The Buckle news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 12,500 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $522,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Peetz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $417,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,980.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

