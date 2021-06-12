Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 2,644 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. RLI accounts for approximately 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.73% of RLI worth $36,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,871,000 after purchasing an additional 100,086 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,115 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 97.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLI opened at $104.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.78. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

