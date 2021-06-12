Palladiem LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Palladiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 150.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Palladiem LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,523,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,275,000.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $41.26 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32.

