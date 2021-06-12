Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $24.51 Million Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,763 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $24,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $309,803,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Roku by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after acquiring an additional 677,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Roku by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after acquiring an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROKU. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.62.

ROKU stock opened at $346.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.94 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.63 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,816 shares of company stock worth $67,240,348. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

