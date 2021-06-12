Parnassus Investments CA Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,485,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759,233 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.9% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $792,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.75. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.