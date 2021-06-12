Particl Hits Market Capitalization of $14.74 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00004172 BTC on major exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $14.74 million and approximately $2,664.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009209 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.00505622 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,822,584 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,314 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

