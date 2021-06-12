Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$42.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PPL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$40.53.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$40.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$22.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.47. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$26.77 and a 12-month high of C$40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.09.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

