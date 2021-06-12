PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $267,348.34 and $297.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 83.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00025181 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00175194 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,335,098 coins and its circulating supply is 45,094,928 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

