PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Shares Sold by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000.

NYSE ISD opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, insider Michael Lillard bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,361.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

