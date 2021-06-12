Phala.Network Price Hits $0.69 on Major Exchanges (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00061171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00022122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.44 or 0.00802429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.41 or 0.08356419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00086891 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

