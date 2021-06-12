Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Trading Down 2.3%

Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14. Approximately 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54.

About Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY)

Pick n Pay Stores Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail of food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor in South Africa and Rest of Africa. It owns, franchises, and invests in hypermarkets, supermarkets, local stores, clothing stores, liquor stores, pharmacy stores, superstores, build stores, punch stores, and express stores under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands, which offer food products, wine, clothing, and health and wellness products.

