PieDAO DEFI++ Market Cap Achieves $1.18 Million (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for about $3.52 or 0.00009844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $34,270.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058023 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00161769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00195929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.86 or 0.01166950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,572.28 or 0.99581123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002695 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

