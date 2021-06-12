Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, an increase of 555.9% from the May 13th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 142.5 days.
Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.03. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $13.32.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.