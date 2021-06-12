Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Invests $271,000 in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,715 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $50,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 959.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 257.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $100.89 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.37.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

