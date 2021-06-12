Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,986 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 228.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS opened at $79.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.10. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $81.75.

