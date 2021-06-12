Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,667 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121,034 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at $138,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 733,208 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 56,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.28.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

ADT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

