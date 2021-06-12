Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Down 62.4% in May

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the May 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $15.17 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $15.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

