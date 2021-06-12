Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Campbell Soup in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

CPB opened at $46.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.80. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after buying an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,997,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after buying an additional 3,186,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,490,000 after buying an additional 92,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,453,000 after buying an additional 3,074,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.