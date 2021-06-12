PirateCash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,419.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $2,419.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 32,812,920 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

