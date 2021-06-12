Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.17.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.79. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.22. Plexus has a 1 year low of $59.59 and a 1 year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,457 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,076,000 after purchasing an additional 122,213 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Plexus by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,376,000 after purchasing an additional 122,869 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 807,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Plexus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 745,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,709 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

