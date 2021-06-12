Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Plug Power posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,099,000 after purchasing an additional 93,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Plug Power by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,806,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,829,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.20. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.41.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.