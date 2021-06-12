Point Break Capital Management LLC Takes $412.46 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,954,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,455,000. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up approximately 33.1% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

