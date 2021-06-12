PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). PolarityTE reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 339.69% and a negative return on equity of 123.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of PolarityTE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 639,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $26,686.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in PolarityTE by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in PolarityTE by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 306,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolarityTE (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.