Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Short Interest Update

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 2,047.7% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POYYF shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Polymetal International stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

