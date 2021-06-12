Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires 972 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 121,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

UPS remained flat at $$203.20 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,699,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,409. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.59 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

