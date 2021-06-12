Premier Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,579 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 621 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Illumina by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,025 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $453.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,727. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $401.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,538 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

