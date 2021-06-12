Premier Asset Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,345. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.